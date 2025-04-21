HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Holdings Boosted by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) by 803.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,936 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.21% of HNI worth $5,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HNI. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HNI by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HNI by 649.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HNI during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HNI during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of HNI in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

HNI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HNI opened at $41.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. HNI Co. has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $58.42.

HNI Announces Dividend

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. HNI had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $642.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.03 million. Equities analysts expect that HNI Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. HNI’s payout ratio is 45.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HNI

In related news, insider Brian Scott Smith sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $27,744.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,260.60. This trade represents a 3.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

