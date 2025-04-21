IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,733 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 72,155 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of IAMGOLD worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tobam purchased a new position in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,018 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. 47.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $7.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.52. IAMGOLD Co. has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $8.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). IAMGOLD had a net margin of 50.19% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $469.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.68 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

IAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Scotiabank upped their target price on IAMGOLD from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Friday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.57.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

