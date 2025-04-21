IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Bought by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,519 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 242 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in IDACORP by 2,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 315 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in IDACORP by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 407 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDA opened at $119.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.83. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.64 and a twelve month high of $120.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.56.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $398.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.21 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 15.83%. Research analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 62.77%.

Several analysts recently commented on IDA shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of IDACORP from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IDACORP from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on IDACORP from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

