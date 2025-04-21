Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blossom Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 70,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 47,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,020.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 853,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,627,000 after buying an additional 826,259 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BSCP stock opened at $20.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.67. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $20.74.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0694 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.