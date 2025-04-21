Invesco Ltd. Has $17.26 Million Stock Position in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 727,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,918 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Symbotic were worth $17,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYM. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Symbotic by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Symbotic during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Symbotic in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Symbotic by 154.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000.

NASDAQ SYM opened at $20.41 on Monday. Symbotic Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $48.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of -291.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.86.

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total value of $120,972.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,772.16. The trade was a 13.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carol J. Hibbard sold 4,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $124,488.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,650.20. The trade was a 8.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,663 shares of company stock valued at $1,653,063 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYM. Citigroup decreased their target price on Symbotic from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Symbotic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BWS Financial reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.20.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

