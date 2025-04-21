Invesco Ltd. Increases Stake in National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $17,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in National HealthCare by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of National HealthCare by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in National HealthCare by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in National HealthCare by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in National HealthCare by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

National HealthCare Price Performance

NHC opened at $92.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.35. National HealthCare Co. has a 12-month low of $87.62 and a 12-month high of $138.49.

National HealthCare Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.31%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of National HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on National HealthCare

National HealthCare Profile

(Free Report)

National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.