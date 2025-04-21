Invesco Ltd. Purchases 240,522 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 878,493 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,522 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $16,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFS. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in Provident Financial Services by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 14,240 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 191,748 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,422 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,764 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Provident Financial Services Trading Up 1.6 %

Provident Financial Services stock opened at $15.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.07 and a 12-month high of $22.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average of $18.66.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 10.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PFS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Provident Financial Services from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.