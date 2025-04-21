Invesco Ltd. Purchases 83,970 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 698,904 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 83,970 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $15,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

Shares of WWW stock opened at $10.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $24.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.48. The company has a market capitalization of $875.42 million, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.74.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The textile maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.74 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on WWW shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

