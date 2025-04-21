Invesco Ltd. Sells 18,931 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,931 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $17,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Arcosa by 330.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,750,000 after buying an additional 62,804 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 6.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 778,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,214,000 after purchasing an additional 47,474 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,035,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $536,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of Arcosa stock opened at $77.47 on Monday. Arcosa, Inc. has a one year low of $68.11 and a one year high of $113.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 10.47%.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

