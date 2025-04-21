iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $4,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IBB opened at $118.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.81 and its 200-day moving average is $135.71. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $107.43 and a 52-week high of $150.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1212 per share. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

