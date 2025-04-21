iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,852 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $5,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 36,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:VLUE opened at $98.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $91.80 and a twelve month high of $115.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.36.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

