Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,909 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Janux Therapeutics were worth $14,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,669,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,189,000 after acquiring an additional 845,266 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,136,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,379,000 after purchasing an additional 288,402 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 714,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,288,000 after purchasing an additional 52,362 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 3,592.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 535,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,665,000 after purchasing an additional 520,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 2,519.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 497,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,625,000 after buying an additional 478,304 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 341,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.64 per share, for a total transaction of $10,470,974.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,658,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,951,392.32. This represents a 3.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Hollman Meyer sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $107,188.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,768.85. This trade represents a 3.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Lifesci Capital upgraded Janux Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Janux Therapeutics from $62.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:JANX opened at $29.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.38 and a beta of 3.27. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.52 and a 1 year high of $71.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.59.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.13. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 463.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

