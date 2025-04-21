Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock Position Raised by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 79.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,540 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,932 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 311 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 303 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Robert Iannone sold 7,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.60, for a total value of $981,288.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,526.40. The trade was a 7.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $550,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,778.66. This trade represents a 10.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,736 shares of company stock worth $4,023,305 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JAZZ. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $176.00 target price (up from $163.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.71.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $102.78 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.60 and its 200-day moving average is $122.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.42. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $95.49 and a 1-year high of $148.06.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

