JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 5,658.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of BATS:BBCA opened at $72.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.95. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $62.71 and a 52 week high of $75.62.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.