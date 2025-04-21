KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,030 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,801 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $16,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in KB Home by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in KB Home by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in KB Home by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on KBH. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on KB Home from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of KB Home from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $93.00) on shares of KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $1,891,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,708.21. This represents a 44.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Stock Up 2.9 %

KBH stock opened at $51.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65. KB Home has a twelve month low of $48.90 and a twelve month high of $89.70.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.07). KB Home had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report).

