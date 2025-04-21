Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 2,702.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $5,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ian Kendell Snow sold 520,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $9,098,917.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Laureate Education from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Laureate Education Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of LAUR stock opened at $19.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.43. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $21.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.58.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.20. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

