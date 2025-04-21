Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 214 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 7,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 428,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,874,000 after purchasing an additional 22,495 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 397,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,614,000 after buying an additional 24,921 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.43.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LGND opened at $104.97 on Monday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $67.72 and a 1 year high of $129.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.82 and a 200 day moving average of $112.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total transaction of $575,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,651.37. This represents a 20.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.