Legal & General Group Plc Grows Position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 534,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,173 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $5,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHH. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,127,000 after acquiring an additional 56,777 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 9,145.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 38,595 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 622,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 97,642 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 41,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th.

Shares of NYSE AHH opened at $6.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.63. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $12.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.48 million, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $62.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.67 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

In related news, Director A Russell Kirk purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $386,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,193.90. This trade represents a 72.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 90,954 shares of company stock valued at $699,607. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

