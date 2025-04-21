Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 13,630 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,630 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $5,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on BROS. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.14.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

NYSE BROS opened at $58.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.36, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $86.88.

Insider Activity at Dutch Bros

In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 755,551 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $58,728,979.23. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,903,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,674,752.68. The trade was a 20.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 262,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $19,629,891.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,640,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,451,045.83. This trade represents a 9.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,643,632 shares of company stock valued at $201,509,627. 42.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

