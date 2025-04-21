Legal & General Group Plc Sells 5,940 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 146,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,940 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Avient were worth $6,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Avient by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Avient by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 29,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Avient in the 4th quarter valued at $993,000. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Avient from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Baird R W raised Avient to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Avient in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Avient from $55.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avient presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Avient Stock Performance

AVNT opened at $31.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Avient Co. has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $54.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Avient had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Equities analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avient Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.02%.

About Avient

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

