Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stock Position in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,043 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Sila Realty Trust were worth $5,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sila Realty Trust by 510.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 30,533 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,599,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Sila Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $22,303,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sila Realty Trust by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 417,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after buying an additional 143,143 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Sila Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $592,000.

Get Sila Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Sila Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

Sila Realty Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Sila Realty Trust stock opened at $26.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

Sila Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th.

About Sila Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sila Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sila Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.