Leggett & Platt (LEG) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 28th. Analysts expect Leggett & Platt to post earnings of $0.24 per share and revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Leggett & Platt has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.200 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 17.09%. On average, analysts expect Leggett & Platt to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt Trading Up 4.5 %

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $6.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.00. Leggett & Platt has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The stock has a market cap of $923.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.29.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.36%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LEG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Leggett & Platt

About Leggett & Platt

(Get Free Report)

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.