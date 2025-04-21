Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Bought by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LDOS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,450,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,225,784,000 after buying an additional 84,003 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Leidos by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,504,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $571,216,000 after purchasing an additional 405,256 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,393,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $487,649,000 after acquiring an additional 27,410 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,630,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $378,942,000 after acquiring an additional 682,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Stock Performance

LDOS opened at $139.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.26. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.62 and a 1 year high of $202.90.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.13. Leidos had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 30.93%. Equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 17.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on LDOS. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Leidos from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. William Blair downgraded Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Leidos to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Leidos from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LDOS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total value of $279,278.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,287.36. This represents a 15.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total transaction of $203,320.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,408 shares in the company, valued at $862,260.48. This represents a 19.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.