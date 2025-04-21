LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. CDAM UK Ltd boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 733,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,615,000 after buying an additional 19,048 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth $664,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $3,485,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at LGI Homes

In related news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 1,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total value of $83,913.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,058,125.88. This trade represents a 3.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LGIH. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.33.

LGI Homes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $56.28 on Monday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $53.13 and a one year high of $125.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 12.72.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $557.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.56 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

