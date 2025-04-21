Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Loews by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Loews by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Loews by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Loews by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loews Stock Performance

Loews stock opened at $85.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $73.15 and a 12 month high of $92.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.28. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.60.

Loews Announces Dividend

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 8.04%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Loews’s payout ratio is 3.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 3,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $320,710.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total transaction of $4,233,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,755,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,923,085.14. This represents a 0.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 151,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,851,055. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

