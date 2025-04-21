Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,974 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.24% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $16,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDGL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,297,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 340.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $378.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $427.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $236.00 to $422.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.44.

Insider Activity

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, Director James M. Daly sold 15,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.45, for a total transaction of $5,375,051.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,324.40. The trade was a 89.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.24, for a total value of $34,529.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,114.20. This represents a 2.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,492 shares of company stock worth $11,509,707. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL opened at $301.66 on Monday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.00 and a 12-month high of $377.46. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of -0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.32) by $1.61. The business had revenue of $103.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.81 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 EPS for the current year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

Featured Stories

