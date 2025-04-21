Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Short Interest Update

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the March 15th total of 3,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magyar Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Magyar Bancorp by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 6.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 1,360.0% in the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,716,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461,975 shares during the last quarter. 46.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magyar Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

MGYR opened at $13.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.84. The stock has a market cap of $89.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.08. Magyar Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $14.90.

Magyar Bancorp Increases Dividend

Magyar Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MGYR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 7.49%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Magyar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Magyar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.32%.

Magyar Bancorp Company Profile

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

