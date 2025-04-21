Mariner LLC Acquires 12,107 Shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI)

Mariner LLC grew its stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,107 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF were worth $4,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,591,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,430 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $11,733,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 379,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,323,000 after buying an additional 23,762 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 284,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 30,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 235,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter.

Get Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.89 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.40 and its 200-day moving average is $24.56. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.38.

About Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF

The Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (FLMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in municipal bonds of any credit quality. The portfolio manager seeks dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. FLMI was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.