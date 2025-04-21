Mariner LLC Acquires 231 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Mariner LLC increased its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $4,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pentair by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Pentair by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNR. Baird R W raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pentair from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Pentair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $80.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.81 and its 200 day moving average is $97.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.60. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $72.63 and a fifty-two week high of $110.71.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. Pentair had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $972.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

