Mariner LLC Acquires 8,655 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,655 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $4,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at $56,997,000. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $45,341,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Ciena by 4,484.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 529,555 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,912,000 after acquiring an additional 518,003 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,919,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Ciena by 263.7% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 463,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,325,000 after acquiring an additional 336,180 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Stock Performance

Shares of CIEN opened at $60.22 on Monday. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $43.30 and a 12 month high of $101.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CIEN shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Ciena from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ciena from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (down from $97.00) on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ciena news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 18,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $1,131,013.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,344,769.04. The trade was a 17.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total value of $404,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 375,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,367,987.20. This trade represents a 1.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,288 shares of company stock worth $3,299,980. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

