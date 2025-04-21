Mariner LLC Boosts Position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Mariner LLC lifted its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report) by 190.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,996 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF were worth $4,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HMOP. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth $13,262,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter.

HMOP opened at $37.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.76. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $36.75 and a 12-month high of $39.84.

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

