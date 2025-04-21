Mariner LLC Boosts Stock Position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,830 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $4,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 19,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 15,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 13,579 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PFFD opened at $18.39 on Monday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $17.81 and a 52 week high of $21.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average of $19.81.

About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

