Mariner LLC Buys 661 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Mariner LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVOO opened at $92.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.85 and a fifty-two week high of $115.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.49.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

