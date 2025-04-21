Mariner LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Mariner LLC reduced its position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,008 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Solventum were worth $4,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Solventum by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Solventum by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Solventum by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Solventum by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Solventum by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SOLV opened at $66.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.67. Solventum Co. has a 1 year low of $47.16 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Several research firms have issued reports on SOLV. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Solventum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Solventum from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Solventum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Solventum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.86.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

