Mariner LLC Grows Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 22,938 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $3,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in EQT by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EQT by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 1,343.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on EQT shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on EQT from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.56.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT opened at $51.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The firm has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.52, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 4.37%. On average, analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is 157.50%.

EQT Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.