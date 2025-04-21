Mariner LLC Grows Stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,767 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in RB Global were worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RB Global by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,916,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,248,060,000 after acquiring an additional 358,752 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RB Global by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,451,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $762,378,000 after purchasing an additional 753,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RB Global by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,967,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,434,000 after purchasing an additional 264,778 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in RB Global by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,308,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,500,000 after purchasing an additional 214,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in RB Global by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,216,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000,000 after buying an additional 125,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 7,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.85, for a total value of $743,366.45. Following the sale, the executive now owns 20,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,983,125.95. This trade represents a 27.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 15,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,535,617.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,521,323.89. The trade was a 12.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,897 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,161 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE RBA opened at $97.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 48.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.90. RB Global, Inc. has a one year low of $69.83 and a one year high of $106.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.29.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 8.00%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RBA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of RB Global from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on RB Global from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. CIBC reduced their target price on RB Global from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of RB Global from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of RB Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.56.

RB Global Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

