Mariner LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Mariner LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned 0.07% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $5,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,075,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,460,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,650 shares during the period. Wealth Management Nebraska bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,999,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,280,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,780,000 after purchasing an additional 534,106 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,019,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,068,000 after purchasing an additional 457,487 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $38.63 on Monday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.72.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

