Mariner LLC Grows Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,961 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co increased its position in GSK by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 750 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 195.5% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 789 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in GSK by 470.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 992 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. BNP Paribas began coverage on GSK in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.25 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GSK in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.58.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $35.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.43 and a 200 day moving average of $36.07. The company has a market capitalization of $74.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.56. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $45.93.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. GSK had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 8.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.3932 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.63%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

