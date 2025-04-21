Mariner LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $5,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,271,000 after purchasing an additional 23,482 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 21,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Seeds Investor LLC increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paralel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 12,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $327.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $340.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.83.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $210.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $175.12 and a fifty-two week high of $288.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $247.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.22.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.76 by $0.39. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

