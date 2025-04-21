Mariner LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $4,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $236.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.61. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $213.26 and a 1 year high of $280.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.07.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

