Mariner LLC Has $4.12 Million Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Mariner LLC raised its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $4,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 15.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 192,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,740,000 after buying an additional 14,106 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,561,000 after buying an additional 19,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,625,000 after acquiring an additional 13,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

LPLA opened at $306.02 on Monday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.19 and a 1-year high of $384.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $334.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.30.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 8.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 8.55%.

In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 4,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.07, for a total value of $1,652,001.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,954,837.66. This trade represents a 21.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Eliot Cohen sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total transaction of $402,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,838.75. This trade represents a 21.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,465 shares of company stock valued at $12,562,070. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $379.00 to $413.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays cut their target price on LPL Financial from $414.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on LPL Financial from $405.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on LPL Financial from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.83.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

