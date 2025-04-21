Mariner LLC Has $4.31 Million Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned 0.66% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $4,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IMCV. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

IMCV opened at $69.57 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $81.32. The firm has a market cap of $612.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.51.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.4353 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

