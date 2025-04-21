Mariner LLC Has $4.41 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Mariner LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,778 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $4,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,202,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,206,000 after acquiring an additional 674,168 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth $345,000. Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 18,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $56.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.36. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $52.90 and a 1-year high of $65.18.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

