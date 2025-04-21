Mariner LLC Has $4.53 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,646 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.23% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $4,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz SE acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,232,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 388,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,686,000 after purchasing an additional 20,646 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 11,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $509,000.

SPYX opened at $43.19 on Monday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1-year low of $39.59 and a 1-year high of $50.35. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.83.

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

