Mariner LLC Has $4.59 Million Stock Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,636 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned 0.29% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $4,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWI. Joseph Group Capital Management increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

CWI stock opened at $29.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.76. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $26.07 and a twelve month high of $30.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.10.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

