Mariner LLC Has $4.85 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,062 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned 0.32% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $4,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPMO. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 79,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 10,009 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,114,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 607.6% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $14,373,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMO opened at $88.26 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $74.40 and a 1-year high of $103.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.59.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.