Mariner LLC Has $4.95 Million Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,718 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $4,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,015,000 after purchasing an additional 174,501 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 16,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 25,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 9,609 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 26,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLV opened at $29.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.74. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.59. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $31.80.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

