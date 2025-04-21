Mariner LLC Has $5.08 Million Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $5,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 244.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Twilio by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Twilio by 395.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.45, for a total value of $293,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,630,061.80. This represents a 1.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,056 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,155,929.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,297,447.92. The trade was a 3.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,471 shares of company stock valued at $2,344,149 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on Twilio from $90.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $91.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.13.

Twilio Stock Down 1.2 %

Twilio stock opened at $84.76 on Monday. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $151.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of -132.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.89 and its 200-day moving average is $103.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.77). Twilio had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

