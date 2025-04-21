Mariner LLC Has $5.24 Million Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $5,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 88,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,482,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $554,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth about $837,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 254.1% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 14,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,206,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total value of $6,900,748.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mithu Bhargava sold 1,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total transaction of $161,355.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,933.36. This represents a 11.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 318,973 shares of company stock worth $29,370,872 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE IRM opened at $84.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.05, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.29 and a 200-day moving average of $104.24. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $130.24.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 401.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.785 per share. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 514.75%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

