Mariner LLC Has $5.27 Million Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $5,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 399,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,085,000 after acquiring an additional 62,187 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 22,790 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,285,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,048,000 after buying an additional 618,096 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 135,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 15,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $558,000. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG opened at $25.31 on Monday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.06 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.27.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 205.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.90.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

